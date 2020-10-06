Nekesha Payne, 48, of Murray, died at 4:10 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at her home.
Nekesha was born September 22, 1972, in Murray, Kentucky to Mary Lamarr Payne and the late James E. Payne, Sr. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Connie Payne. She was a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church.
She is survived by her children, Nerasha Payne, Murray, and Nevon Payne, Murray; mother, Mary Payne, Murray; sister, Bonnie Payne, Hopkinsville; brothers, Walter Payne (Sherrill), Murray, and James E. Payne, Jr., Ft. Wayne, Indiana; aunt, Janice Cooper; great aunt, Jeanette; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The funeral service will be at noon Thursday, October 8, 2020, at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home with Pastor Ronald Kendrick officiating. Burial will follow in the Murray City Cemetery and friends may visit the family after 11 a.m. Thursday at the Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home.
Online condolences: www.yorkfuneralhome.com.
Blalock-Coleman & York Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.