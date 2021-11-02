JACKSONVILLE, Ore. — Neil Phelps was born in Dearborn, Michigan, Sept. 6, 1929, to Sam and Della Phelps both originally from Kentucky and after 92 years passed on Oct. 3, 2021, in Jacksonville, Oregon.
Neil lived in Possum Trot, Kentucky, for the majority of his life and he and his wife, Frances raised their two sons, Mike and Ron there.
Neil worked as an architect for several years and later spent many years working at the C-Plant. While he designed homes, schools and various things for the plant, he was most proud of having been a part of creating and serving on the Board of the Possum Trot-Sharpe Volunteer Fire Department for more than 25 years.
Neil was a brother, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and a friend to anyone lucky enough to have known him.
Neil is survived by his two sons and their families as well as two of his four brothers and their families.
Neil will be remembered as a man who appreciated everything in life. A man of great intellect and wit. A man who chose to see the positive in all that came his way and as a man who loved life, enjoyed making new friends and enjoyed seeing his family grow and become the best they could be.
As his brother David said, “Without a doubt he was the best person I have ever known. He never said anything negative about anyone and never complained regardless of the circumstances. Dad and Mom set the bar pretty high with him. He deserves all the good things that are waiting for him.”
As Neil left us he ask that we not mourn his death but celebrate his life and know that he was ready to be on the other side reunited with his wife Frances.
We ask that you, too, celebrate his life.
