GOLCONDA, Ill. — Ned Jeffords, 90, of Golconda, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Ned was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Brownfield, the son of Charles and Nellie (Parks) Jeffords. Ned honorably served his country in the US Army. He was a retired truck driver that drove for the Teamsters Union and privately as well. Ned was a member of 32nd Street Church Of Christ. He enjoyed feeding the deer, riding his tractor, and riding the lawnmower with his dog, Little Buddy.
Ned is survived by his wife, of 65 years June Jeffords; daughter, Shirley Brueggert of Golconda; son, Ned Jeffrey (Donna) Jeffords of Temple Hill; grandchildren, Richard Brueggert, Mark (Brittney) Brueggert, Julie Jeffords, Daniel (Sherri) Jeffords, Jessica Atkinson; brother, William Lee Jeffords of Golconda; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant brothers; brother, Charles Leslie Jeffords; twin brother, Ted Jeffords; and son-in-law, Larry Brueggert.
Graveside service were held Monday, March 27, 2023, at Prospect Cemetery in the Hodgeville Community, Pope County, Illinois. Ron Griffin conducted the service. Visit alyfh.com to leave an online condolence.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospitalstjude.org.
