GOLCONDA, Ill. — Ned Jeffords, 90, of Golconda, passed away Friday, March 24, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Ned was born Feb. 22, 1933, in Brownfield, the son of Charles and Nellie (Parks) Jeffords. Ned honorably served his country in the US Army. He was a retired truck driver that drove for the Teamsters Union and privately as well. Ned was a member of 32nd Street Church Of Christ. He enjoyed feeding the deer, riding his tractor, and riding the lawnmower with his dog, Little Buddy.

