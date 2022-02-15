FORT MYERS, Fla. — Neal David Oliphant, 69, died Jan. 23, 2022, at his home in Fort Myers, after an extended illness.
He was the son of the late Carlin P. and Loretta Oliphant of Louisville. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Young Oliphant, formerly of Paducah, three brothers, Robert Oliphant of Indianapolis, Indiana; Dr. Richard Oliphant and Dr. John Oliphant all of Louisville, and several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He practiced law in Paducah, Kentucky for many years, as well as a partner with his wife, Sharon in Pampered Pets of Paducah. He was a long-standing member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church.
There will be no formal services. We invite his friends to visit bit.ly/Neal-Oliphant to enjoy a video/photo celebration of his life.
