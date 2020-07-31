Nathaniel McGee, 71, of Paducah, died at 10:51 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
He was a member and deacon at Temple of Faith. He was formerly employed as a security guard at Paducah Housing Authority.
He is survived by three sons, Rome M.E. Tyler and Magic R. Priddy, both of Paducah, and D’Shon J. Fitzgerald of Nashville, Tennessee; a daughter, Latevia Priddy of Louisville; two brothers, Dwain McGee of Paducah and Gene McGee of Champaign, Illinois; two sisters, Dorothy McGee Townsley and Mary McGee, both of Paducah; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by two sons, Dean M. Tyler and Edmund L. Tyler; his parents, Bontte McGee and Mildred McGee; two brothers; and two sisters.
Services are scheduled for noon Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Garrard officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may also call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Saturday.
You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
