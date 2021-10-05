METROPOLIS, Ill. — Nathaniel “Butch” Bray, 59, of Metropolis, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at First Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Orlando McReynolds officiating. It is requested that you please wear a face covering while in the church to adhere to current state COVID-19 guidelines. Burial will follow in Silver Crown Cemetery.
If you knew Butch, you loved him. His smile and laugh were contagious. He was the rock of the family and the one everyone called on because they knew he would be there. Butch could shoot the crap in his garage with friends all day. Your business was his business, but his business was only his. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed car shows, camping with his wife, drag racing and watching football. Go Steelers!! He lit up when he saw his beloved grandchildren and mostly loved being “Papaw.” Butch was retired from Honeywell, was a member of First Missionary Baptist church where he served as trustee and a member of Ram Rods motorcycle club.
Butch is survived by his wife of almost 30 years, Sherry Bray; two daughters, Cassanda Jackson and husband Norman and Heather Bowman and husband Chris; three beloved grandchildren, Jazlyn Jackson, Gunner Bowman and Harley Bowman; siblings, Linda Hicks and husband Junior, Quintella Love, and Evelyn Bray; special niece, Felicia Johnson and husband Lowell; special nephew, Jerome Bray; and numerous other nieces, nephews and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joe Bray; mother, Ella Bray; special nephew, Eric Bray; two sisters, Juanita Reid and Mary Lyons; and one brother, Herman Reid.
Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be given in Butch’s name to First Missionary Baptist Church, 408 West 7th St., Metropolis, IL, 62960.
Arrangements are entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers: Matt English, Gary Lewis, Chris Bowman, Norman Jackson, Joe Lee, Tyler Bray.
Honorary Bearers: Jerome Bray, Lorenzo Goodman, Robert Morris, Robert Puckett, Terry Rhymes, Ronnie Roundtree.
