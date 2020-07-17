Nathanael Thomas Cruse passed away on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 1:25 p.m. in Paducah, Kentucky at the age of 79 years old, surrounded by his family and friends.
Nathanael was born on January 31, 1941, in Mayfield Kentucky.
From a young age, his life was the ministry. He was a church of God preacher for many years and built churches in Haiti and Jamaica. He started the first Christian FM radio station in the country in the early 60’s.
In his later years, his life was his great-grandchildren, granddaughter, and his church.
He touched many lives throughout his 79 years and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Joseph K. Cruse, and daughter-in-law, Rebecca; his granddaughter, Jessica Knight, and husband, Dane; his grandson, Joseph Hensley; his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Rylee and Remington Knight; his adopted sons, Brandon Morrison and Joshua Tabor; his nieces, Felecia Molott, Lisa Cruse; his nephews, Randall Cruse and Mark Cruse; along with many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.
He was proceeded in death by his father, Nathan Cruse, his grandparents Lancy & Willie Perkins; his mother, Violet Snow, the love of his life, Betty Ann Cruse; his grandson, Joseph K. Cruse, and his brother, Lloyd Lee Cruse.
He was a member of Christ Community Church in Paducah, Kentucky.
A memorial service will take place on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Christ Community Church with the Rev. Tim Turner officiating.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
