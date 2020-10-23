Natalie Anne Roberts Walls came into this world on December 26, 1976. On the morning of October 16, 2020, surrounded by her family, she left this Earth in death.
She lived a full life in her time on earth. She loved tennis, all things on Kentucky Lake, fishing, and fixing anything that needed it. She was creative and always down for a good time.
She was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah, Kentucky and was baptized there in 1988.
She graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School in 1995 and David Lipscomb University in 2000.
She met the love of her life, Al Walls, and married him on May 12, 2007, and they built a beautiful life together in Nashville, Tennessee.
She worked her entire career within the food industry.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Virginia and Roy Roberts, Eva Dodd and Frank Volkert. She loved her daddy, Richard “Dickie” Roberts, and cared for him until his death in 2012.
She leaves behind her husband, Al Walls of Nashville, Tennessee; her mother, Carolin Roberts of Paducah; uncle, Leon Volkert (Sherry) of Bowling Green; as well as cousins and friends that will carry on her legacy and hold tight to their memories of her.
A reception to honor her life will be held locally from 3-6 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020, in the parlor of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paducah. All are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Natalie’s memory to the American Cancer Society of Paducah at 3140 Parisa Drive, Paducah, or Immanuel Baptist Church of Paducah at 3465 Buckner Lane, Paducah.
