Nasha L. Wilson Hollowell, 47, of Paducah, died at 10:35 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021.
She was a member of Harrison Street Missionary Baptist Church and was formerly employed by Superior Care Nursing Home.
She is survived by her husband, Aaron Hollowell; a son, Aaron Hollowell Jr.; two daughters, Anna Hollowell and Ashleigh Hollowell, all of Paducah; two grandchildren; his father, Douglas Pearson of Memphis, Tennessee; his mother, Anna Merriweather of Paducah; three brothers, Barry Wilson of Paducah, and Douglas Pearson, Jr. and Melvin Pearson, both of Memphis; a sister, Tyesha Bilbrey of North Carolina; his paternal grandmother, Birdie Pearson of Dallas, Texas; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Horace “Billy” Beasley, Anna Beasley and Thomas Pearson.
Services are pending.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
