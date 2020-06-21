ARLINGTON — Naomi Woods Cherry, 93, of Arlington, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at ICF Nursing Facility in Clinton.
Naomi was born in Burkley, Kentucky on May 3, 1927, to the late William David and Iva McDaniel Woods. She was a Christian gathered to the Lord’s name at the Meeting room in Columbus, Kentucky. She loved to fish and cook, especially biscuits and gravy. She was a family woman who adored all the children in her life, especially babies.
Naomi is survived by one daughter, Deana O’Neal, and husband, Richard of Arlington; two sons, Jimmy Cherry, and wife, Christa of Arlington and Bill Cherry and wife, Diane of Nashville; one sister, Ethel Axley of Wickliffe; one brother, Charles R Woods, and wife, Sara of Mayfield; five grandchildren, Jennifer Buchanan (Jon), Jessica Naber (Casey), Amy Cherry, Stephanie O’Neal, and Ricky O’Neal (Holly); and 13 great-grandchildren, Sarah Buchanan, Clint Buchanan, Logan Buchanan, Laurel Buchanan, Sydney Naber, Aubrey Naber, Collin Naber, Laney Yancey, Cooper Yancey, Kendall O’Steen, Ivy O’Steen, Taylor O’Steen, and Aiden Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Edward Cherry; two sisters, Lorene Ray and Virginia Workman; three brothers, Paul Woods, Pete Woods, and Arnold Woods; and her parents.
Funeral services for Mrs. Cherry will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington with Dennis Pierceall officiating. Burial will follow at Burkley Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. service time on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in honor of Naomi Cherry to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: 501 St Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Gideon’s International, Carlisle-West graves Camp: PO Box 608 Cunningham, KY 42035.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing within our facilities at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to share a hug, leave a message, or light a candle.
