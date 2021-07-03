BARDWELL — Naomi Thomason Terry, age 92, of Bardwell, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at her residence.
Naomi was born in Arlington on February 25, 1929, to the late Charlie Ray and Hettie Tucker Thomason. She was a lifelong member of Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell. Naomi was a devout mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She worked for many years as a librarian for the Bardwell High School before moving to the Carlisle County School System. Naomi loved to watch sports and her favorite teams to root for were the St. Louis Cardinals and the University of Kentucky Wildcats.
Naomi is survived by two daughters, Harriet (Gary) Byers of Kevil and Sharon (Rob) Austin of Bardwell; one son, Greg (Michele) Terry of Bardwell; one brother, Charles Ray (Dorothy) Thomason of Arlington; five grandchildren, Tyler (Kayla) Austin, Todd Austin, Garrett (Haley) Terry, Grant (Jailynn) Terry, and Anna-Grace Terry; three great-grandchildren, Truitt Terry, Kamdyn Austin, Gavin Terry, and one great-grandchild on the way; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, G.H. Terry; two sisters, Helen Doublin and Lou Eva Lovellette; one brother, Glen Thomason; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Church in Bardwell. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell is in charge of arrangements.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at Mississippi Baptist Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in memory of Naomi Terry to the Gideon’s International; Carlisle-West Graves Camp: PO Box 608, Cunningham, KY 42035.
You may leave a “Hug From Home,” a message of sympathy, and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
