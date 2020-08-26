SOUTH FULTON, Tenn. — Naomi Klapp Fuller, 99, of South Fulton, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Mills Health and Rehab in Mayfield, Kentucky.
She was born on January 30, 1921, in Mayfield, Kentucky, to the late Bunyon Wesley and Gracie Bailey Klapp.
Mrs. Fuller was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fulton, she was also a member of the Fulton Duplicate Club and lived most of her life in this area.
She is survived by her children, Glenn W. (Brenda) Fuller of Paris, Joan (Hal) Warren of Murray, Kentucky, Gary (Glendell) Fuller of Mayfield, Kentucky and Jane (Tommy) Armes of Crossville; six grandchildren, Laura Lacy of Lexington, Kentucky, Todd Warren of Murray, Kentucky, Jana Warren Byrd of Denver, Colorado, Magan Harris of Milan, Jeff Armes of Crossville, and Molly Armes of Nashville; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; a sister, Wilma Wallace of Paducah, Kentucky.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas Fuller; a son, Jimmy Fuller; and a brother and a sister.
Graveside services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday in the Campground Cemetery. There will be no visitation held at the funeral home and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery at the hour of service.
Online tributes may be left at www.hornbeakfuneral
