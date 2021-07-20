BROOKPORT, Ill. — Naomi Ellis, 83, of Brookport, died on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.
She was a homemaker and member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in West Paducah.
She is survived by her husband, Norman Ellis of Brookport; three children, Candy Yearout, Glen Ellis and Carla Gough; two siblings, Patricia “Pat” Grainger and Sam Burkhart; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Thomas Terrell; a brother; and a sister. Her parents were Samuel and Lula Burkhart.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 22, 2021, at Pell Cemetery in Brookport with the Rev. Larry Davidson officiating. Burial will follow.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah, Kentucky, is in charge of arrangements.
