Naomi E. Bobo, 89, of Paducah, passed away at 4:37 a.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital. She was born in Kevil, on Jan. 29, 1933, to the late Carl Farmer and Anna Mae Pippin Farmer. She was the retired owner and operator of Naomi’s Beauty Shop. Naomi was a member of the Broadway Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son, Robert Bobo, Jr. and wife, Vonda, of Madison, Alabama; son-in-law, Mark Castleman and wife, Tamara, of Paducah, Kentucky; six grandchildren, Ashli Driver, Megan Castleman, Elizabeth Hall, Sarah Pope, Samuel Bobo and John Robert Bobo; five great grandchildren, Lillie, Clay, Rayne, Levi, Naomi; and several nieces and nephews.
Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bobo, Sr.; daughter, Terri Castleman; sister, Mayme Lanier; and brother, Sonny Farmer.
Graveside services were held Monday, April 4, 2022, at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. Andy Clausen officiated.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, Broadway church of Christ, 2855 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.