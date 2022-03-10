Nancy Wurtman, 73, of Paducah, passed away Monday, March 7, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Nancy was born in Paducah on February 4, 1949.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Wurtman of Paducah; her daughter, Christy Sloan of Paducah; and her grandson, Jack Sloan of Nashville, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her son, Billy Wurtman.
A private memorial service will be held.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
