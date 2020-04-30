BOWLING GREEN — Nancy Walker Solomon, 81, passed away at the Hospice House in Bowling Green on Monday, April 27, 2020. She passed peacefully surrounded by family after a long battle with metastatic breast cancer.
Nancy was born on March 6, 1939, in Marshall County and was the middle child of Earl and Edna May Walker. She was a graduate of North Marshall High School and received her Bachelor and Master Degrees from Murray State University in Art Education where she was a member of Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority. She lived in Marshall County her entire life until most recently moving to Bowling Green.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Ray Solomon of Bowling Green, formerly of Benton; a son, Stephen Solomon and wife Shaw of Louisville; a daughter, Beth Solomon Borders and husband Bill of Bowling Green; a brother, Jimmy Walker and wife Wilma of Clinton; and twin sisters, May Parker and husband Ronnie of Paducah, and Kay Adams and husband Thomas of Boynton Beach, Florida; five grandchildren, Will and Walker Borders of Lexington, Raegan Borders of Bowling Green and Elizabeth and George Solomon of Louisville and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Edna May Walker from Marshall County.
Nancy was given an unbelievable gift of creativity. She had a natural eye and talent for art and shared that with family, grandchildren, friends and students. A lifelong educator, she served one year as Art Teacher at Sharpe Elementary and seven years as a substitute teacher in Marshall County. She served 26 years in the McCracken County school system, 16 years in elementary art and 10 years in middle school art, retiring in 1995. Nancy enjoyed spending her time reading and preserving her family history through detailed photo albums that will be cherished.
She was an active member of the Benton First United Methodist Church and the Jane Riley Christian Growth Adult Sunday School Class. She served the church on various committees including trustees council, building committee and worship committee. Her mission to serve was called “Blankets of Hope” which she started in 2008. She is a member of the Marshall County Arts Council, Kentucky Retired Teachers and Murray State Alumni Association.
In compliance with health and safety directives, there will be a private graveside service for Nancy at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.
In lieu on flowers, memorial donations may be sent to: Benton First Methodist Church Building Fund, Benton, bentonfirstumc.com; Hospice of Southern KY, Bowling Green, HospiceSOKY.org; or Hope Scarves, Louisville, hopescarves.org.
Collier Funeral Home in Benton, are in charge of arrangements.
