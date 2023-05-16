LOUISVILLE — Nancy Tyler Demartra, of Louisville, died April 26, 2023. She was born 1939 in Graves County to Ocala & Jewell Tyler.

Nancy was the first African-American full-time student to graduate with a bachelor’s degree in Education and later a masters degree in Education degree from Murray State University. She taught three years in the Paducah Public Schools system and retired from the Louisville/Jefferson County Schools System after 33 years of teaching.

Service information

May 19
Visitation
Friday, May 19, 2023
12:00PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Lane
Louisville , Kentucky 40218
May 19
Service
Friday, May 19, 2023
1:00PM
Canaan Christian Church
2840 Hikes Lane
Louisville , Kentucky 40218
