BOAZ — Nancy Theobald, 76. of Boaz, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her residence. Nancy was born the daughter of the late Robert and Edith Troutman. She was a member of Spring Creek Church of Christ in Hickory. She enjoyed tinkering around with things. Nancy took great pride in her grandchildren and loved them unconditionally.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home in Paducah, with Stan Colley officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Creek Cemetery in Hickory. Visitation will be 5 — 8 p.m.Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Keeling & Goodman Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.