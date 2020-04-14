Nancy Sue Augustino, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at home on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, at 5:13 p.m. after a long battle with cancer.
Nancy was born on August 10, 1950, to the late Arlie D. Kelley and Sylvia Griffith Kelley. She was a homemaker and attended Baptist Tabernacle Church.
Surviving her are her husband of 48 years, just four days shy of their 49th wedding anniversary, Daniel Augustino of Paducah; her daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and Travis Hicks of Mayfield; her grandsons, Cody Lee Hicks and his fiancé, Brittany Masson and Hunter Daniel Hicks; two great-grandchildren, Emma Rose “Rosie” Hicks and Jackson Daniel Hicks, children of Cody and Brittany.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlie and Sylvia Kelley; and brother, Terry D. Kelley.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral arrangements for Mrs. Augustino will be private.
During this difficult time of private services, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Send a hug for Nancy at www.milnerandorr.com by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Avenue, Suite 4, Bowling Green, KY 42101.
You may light a candle or leave a message of condolence for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.