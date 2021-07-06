CALVERT CITY — Nancy E. Peeler, 68, of Calvert City, died Sunday, July 4, 2021, at her home.
She worked for the Paducah Federal Credit Union as a Teller.
Surviving are her brother, Michael Ragsdale of Reidland; sisters, Donna O’Keefe of Benton and Karen Brown of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents were Herbert Bernard Ragsdale and Frances (Watson) Ragsdale Jones.
No public services are scheduled at this time.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is handling arrangements.
