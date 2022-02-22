Nancy J. Neckel,
83, of Paducah, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022,
at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was of the Presbyterian faith. She was a past clerk at Sears and retired as a bookkeeper from Container Corporation of America.
Nancy is survived by a daughter, Penny Neckel Williams of Waddell, Arizona; two sons, William H. Neckel III of Paducah and Terry A. Neckel of Paducah; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Leo Doll III of Portland, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Neckel; one grandson; and two sisters. Her parents were Leo Doll Jr. and Dorothy B. Vornberg Doll.
A memorial service was held Saturday,
Feb. 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah. Andy Clausen officiated.
Burial followed at
Brook Hill Memorial Gardens.
You may leave a message and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
