Nancy Neckel

Nancy J. Neckel, 83, of Paducah, died Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at Continue Care Hospital at Baptist Health Paducah.

She was of the Presbyterian faith. She was a past clerk at Sears and retired as a bookkeeper from Container Corporation of America.

Nancy is survived by a daughter, Penny Neckel Williams of Waddell, Arizona; two sons, William H. Neckel III of Paducah and Terry A. Neckel of Paducah; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; a brother, Leo Doll III of Portland, Oregon.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Neckel; one grandson; and two sisters. Her parents were Leo Doll Jr. and Dorothy B. Vornberg Doll.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah with Andy Clausen officiating.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday at Milner & Orr Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Paducah.

Burial will follow at Brook Hill Memorial Gardens.

Service information

Feb 26
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 26, 2022
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
Feb 26
Visitation
Saturday, February 26, 2022
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah
120 Memorial Drive
Paducah, KY 42002
