FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Nancy Miller (Jeffords) White passed away peacefully February 28, 2020, at The Fountains in Franklin, with her loving daughter at her side.
She was vivacious and fun-loving all of her life and never missed a chance to enjoy a gathering. Her signature smile will always be remembered.
Nancy loved being a homemaker and raising her two children. She traveled extensively with her late husband, Austin White. She also enjoyed attending Vanderbilt basketball and football and later became an avid Tennessee Titans fan.
She is survived by one daughter, Stephanie Jeffords of Columbus, Ohio; two sisters, Betty Hunter of Lexington, Kentucky, and Peggy Boaz of Decatur, Illinois. She has one grandson, Troy W. Kimbrell, three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She is preceded in death by James Jeffords of Paducah, and by Austin White of Nashville, as well as her son, Steven P. Jeffords.
Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Maplelawn Park Cemetery. With family conducting the services. Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.