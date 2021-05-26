NEW ALBANY, Ind. — Nancy Marie Jeffords Goselin, 73, of New Albany, died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Lincoln Hills Health Center. There will not be a visitation and instead, all friends and family are asked to proceed directly to Round Springs Cemetery in Massac County, Illinois, for graveside services at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021. From Metropolis: Follow North Ave to Upper Salem Rd, turn left onto Upper Salem Rd and follow for approximately one mile. Pastor David Deem will officiate.
Ms. Goselin was born in New Liberty, Illinois, on Jan. 31, 1948, and was a 1966 graduate of Kankakee High School.
Surviving is one sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Danny Oliver of Metropolis, Illinois; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd Goselin and Tana Field of Murray, Kentucky, Kevin and Jennifer Goselin of Louisville, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Adelaide Goselin of Murray, Kentucky, Brooklyn and Morgan Goselin of Louisville, Kentucky; one niece, Kimberly Oliver Futrell of Benton, Kentucky; and one nephew, David Oliver of Metropolis, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Ethel Jeffords.
Ms. Goselin enjoyed shopping, spending time with her family, listening to Elvis, and was especially proud of her three granddaughters.
Memorials may be made in form of donations to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation or NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness). Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois.
