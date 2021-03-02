BROOKPORT, Ill. — Nancy Marie Douglas, 80, of Brookport, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by family. Mrs. Douglas was born July 9, 1940, to the late Olpha and Dorothy Crews Tolen.
Mrs. Douglas was married to Charles Leary Douglas on Dec. 26, 1959, at Waldo Baptist Church and has remained a longtime member of the church.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home with Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow in Metropolis Memorial Gardens.
She is survived by four sons, Ronnie Douglas and wife Elizabeth of Metropolis, Tod Douglas and wife Connie, Jimmy Douglas and wife Johnna, Jake Douglas and wife Amanda, all of Brookport; six grandchildren, Rebecca Douglas Montgomery and husband Canaan of Paducah, Matthew Douglas and wife Rachel of Metropolis, Jessie Douglas Wieneke and husband Luke of Paducah, Dylan Douglas, Avery Douglas, and Jenna Douglas, all of Brookport; five great-grandchildren, Lydia, Georgia, and Cord Douglas, all of Metropolis, Eli Montgomery and baby brother yet to be named of Paducah; one sister, Brooksey McNeil, of Metropolis; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, Mrs. Douglas was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Leary Douglas.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, 2021, at the Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home. We ask all that attend to wear a face covering and practice customarily accepted social distancing.
Memorials may be given in Nancy’s name to the American Cancer Society, Metro East Region, 5 Schiber Court, Maryville, IL 62062. Condolences may be left online at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
Pallbearers will be Ronnie Douglas, Tod Douglas, Jimmy Douglas, Jake Douglas, Canaan Montgomery, Matthew Douglas, Dylan Douglas, Luke Wieneke.
