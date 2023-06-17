LEDBETTER — Nancy Lee (Hughes) Gross, 74, of Ledbetter, passed away at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Nancy retired from Marshall County Courthouse as a Deputy Clerk and a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. She enjoyed playing golf, and gardening and was an avid pickleball player.
She is survived by her son, Clinton F. Sledd of Lexington; step-daughter, Tina (Jody) Holmes of Paducah; step-granddaughter, Addyson Drake; parents, Charles and Mahaska Cooper of Paducah; two brothers, Rick (Crysta) Hughes of Paducah, Bobby (Tina) Hughes of Calvert City; two sisters, Brenda (Ricky) Allcock of Reidland, Pam (Bud) Russell of Wickliffe; one brother-in-law, Darrell Reed; one sister-in-law, Debby Hughes; several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Gross; stepdaughter, Jenna Drake; father, JR Hughes; one sister, Marilyn Reed; two brothers, Jack “Randy” Hughes, and Larry Wayne Hughes Sr.
Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Hughes Funeral Home in Paducah with Dr. Bud Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Rosebower Church Cemetery in Reidland.
Visitation will be held from 5 — 8 Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the funeral home.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
