LEDBETTER — Nancy Lee (Hughes) Gross, 74, of Ledbetter, passed away at 2:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.

Nancy retired from Marshall County Courthouse as a Deputy Clerk and a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah. She enjoyed playing golf, and gardening and was an avid pickleball player.

To send flowers to the family of Nancy Gross, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 17
Visitation
Saturday, June 17, 2023
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hughes Funeral Home
2975 Old Husbands Rd
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 18
Service
Sunday, June 18, 2023
1:00PM
Hughes Funeral Home
2975 Old Husbands Rd
Paducah, KY 42003
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In