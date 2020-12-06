CORALVILLE, Iowa — Nancy Lee Crabtree, 55, passed away at her home Wednesday, December 2, 2020.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel Taylor and his wife, Abigail, of Coralville, Iowa, and Rob Abernathy and his wife, Anna, of Wickliffe; two brothers, Brett Taylor and Ronnie Taylor; stepmother Anita Taylor; four grandchildren, Keeton Taylor, Khoen Taylor, Sophia Taylor and Dierks Taylor.
Nancy was employed for many years as a Correctional Officer for the Department of Corrections.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald Taylor and Emma Kirkpatrick; and one brother, Robert Taylor.
There are no scheduled services at this time.
Morrow Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
