GILBERTSVILLE — Nancy Sharon Langston, 76, of Gilbertsville, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Lake Way Nursing & Rehabilitation in Benton.
She was of the Baptist faith.
Surviving are sons, Edward Levi “Eddie” Langston of Benton, and Darrell Ray Langston of Gilbertsville; daughters, Laura Ann Langston Walters, of Gilbertsville, and Deborah Faye “Debbie” Langston Dycus of Gilbertsville; five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by his husband, Ray Langston. Her parents were the late Archie and Barbara (Dinning) Patterson.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 20, 2022, at Collier Funeral Chapel with Roger Rice and Lynn McWherter officiating.
Interment will follow in the Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.