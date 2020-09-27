Nancy Marie (Rupcke) Knighten, 69, of Smithland passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah.
Nancy worked for 17 years at the Executive Inn in Paducah as a cook. She loved hummingbirds and gardening. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Thomas Knighten; three daughters, Carrie Crawford of Tiline, Shanna DeBoe of Golconda, Illinois, and Kim Knighten of Smithland; a stepson, Michael Knighten of Paducah; two sisters, Elaine Lee of Grand Rivers and Ann Paschall of Paducah; three brothers, James Rupcke of Smithland, Jerry Rupcke of Paducah and Joe Rupcke of Kevil; seven grandchildren; one great grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and her parents, Fredrick and Pearl Ward Rupcke.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services. Burial will follow in Scott’s Chapel Cemetery.
Friends may visit with the family from noon until the funeral hour in the chapel of Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
Condolences may also be left online at boydfuneraldirectors.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.