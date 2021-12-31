Nancy (Holderfield) Johnson, 80, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, at Stone Creek Health and Rehabilitation.
She is survived by one son, Christopher Johnson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harold D. Johnson; a son, Michael Johnson; and one sister.
A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Grand Chain Cemetery in Grand Chain, Illinois, with Shane Davenport officiating.
Friends may call 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
