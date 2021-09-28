LA CENTER — Nancy Jo Moore Graves, 86, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Life Care of La Center.
Born to Joe S. and Vivian (Anderson) Moore on Oct. 30, 1934, Nancy graduated from La Center High School in 1952. She was a dedicated member of La Center First Christian Church.
Nancy worked for Dr. Sydney G. Dyer in La Center from 1965 to 1981, and went to work for La Center First National Bank (now Regions) in 1984, retiring in 2007. She loved being around people while working “in town” but also spent some happy years helping her husband Bennie on their dairy farm. She enjoyed trips to Branson, Missouri, with friends and family both before and after her retirement.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Bennie Gene Graves; her parents, Joe S. and Vivian (Anderson) Moore; brothers, Stenston Moore and O.J. Moore; and great-granddaughter, Hannah Graves.
She is survived by sons, Mike Graves (Cindy), of Murray, and Greg Graves (Laura) of La Center; daughter Gwen Roddye (Mac), of Knoxville, Tennessee; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Dick Moore, of La Center.
There will be no services for Mrs. Graves. Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center, is handling arrangements.
The family of Nancy Graves would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Life Care for their careful care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.