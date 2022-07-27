Nancy Jo Matlock, 61, of Paducah, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Monday, July 25, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on Feb. 18, 1961, in Princeton, to the late Charlie and Janet Creamer Jennings. Nancy Jo was retired as a cafeteria manager for Reidland Elementary School. She was a member of Reidland United Methodist Church. Nancy Jo loved everyone, especially her family, friends and was a second mother to many.
She is survived by her daughter, Hannah Bloodworth of Evansville, Indiana; son, Nick Bloodworth of Paducah; step-daughter, Samantha Edwards of Paducah; step-sons, Niki Shane Matlock of Paducah, Jeremiah Lynn Matlock of Paducah, Justin Cory Matlock of Benton, and Jacob Scott Matlock of Paducah; eight grandchildren; her adopted family, Stacey Gregerson of St. Louis, Missouri, David Chester, Bruce Chester, Scott Chester, Jane “Grandma” Chester all of Paducah; and the late, Bob “Pops” Chester; and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Niki L. Matlock; and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 29, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with family and friends sharing memories. Burial will follow at Rosebower Baptist Church cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
