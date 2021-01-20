Nancy J. Carver, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Mrs. Carver was born in Washington, Indiana, on August 19, 1941, to the late George and Dorothy Peek Young. She was a graduate of Murray State University where she received her Masters and Rank I degrees. Nancy was a retired teacher, having taught in Paducah for over 37 years. Nancy directed the Kindergarten Program at Paducah First Baptist Church and taught the remaining years at Clark Elementary School. She was a member of the McCracken County Retired Teachers Association and KEA. Nancy was an avid golfer and enjoyed square dancing with her husband, “Wimpy.” She was a member of First Baptist Church Paducah.
Nancy is survived by two daughters, Amy Cox (Ricky) of Murray, and Julie Sheffer (Chris) of Paducah; one brother, Jim Young (Valerie) of Yorktown, Virginia; and three grandchildren, Taylor Willis, Will Sheffer and Sarah Sheffer.
Preceding in death besides her parents was her husband, Winford D. “Wimpy” Carver.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes with Rev. Tommy Tucker officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Homes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Market House Theater, 132 Market House Square, Paducah, KY 42001.
