BRISTOL, Fla. — Nancy Carroll Hartsfield, 83, of Bristol, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Nancy was born on Sept. 29, 1939, to the late Stanley Pogue and Christeen Hooks Parker. She was born and raised in the Golden Pond community in western Trigg County which is now a part of the Land Between the Lakes. In 1973, she moved to Florida with her two sons to be closer to family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Bristol, Florida. She enjoyed singing and doing artwork, specifically drawing and painting as well as studying history. More than anything else Nancy loved her family and spending time with them.

Service information

Jun 17
Graveside Service
Saturday, June 17, 2023
2:00PM
