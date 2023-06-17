BRISTOL, Fla. — Nancy Carroll Hartsfield, 83, of Bristol, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
Nancy was born on Sept. 29, 1939, to the late Stanley Pogue and Christeen Hooks Parker. She was born and raised in the Golden Pond community in western Trigg County which is now a part of the Land Between the Lakes. In 1973, she moved to Florida with her two sons to be closer to family. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints in Bristol, Florida. She enjoyed singing and doing artwork, specifically drawing and painting as well as studying history. More than anything else Nancy loved her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her two sons, Christian Vowell (Stacey) and Gregory Vowell (Katheryn) both of Florida; one sister, Sheryl Cosson of Florida; one brother, Clark Parker of Florida; five grandchildren, Corey Vowell, Cody Vowell, Courtney Vowell, Adam Layne, and Wesley Vowell; four great-grandchildren, Shane Vowell, Chevy Harrell, Waylon Harrell, and Ireland Harrell; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded by her husband, Luther Hartsfield; one brother, Clifford Pogue; and her parents.
Filbeck-Cann Funeral Home of Milner & Orr is handling the arrangements.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Matheny Cemetery, Forest Service Road 100-G, Fenton, just off the Woodlands Trace Byway.
