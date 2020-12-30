METROPOLIS, Ill. — Nancy Durham, 76, of Metropolis, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
Nancy was a teacher’s aide.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Charles Durham; one daughter, Stephanie (Michael) McDuffee; two granddaughters, Jessica (Ethan) Sommer and Kyndra (Justin Benton) Calvin; and three great-grandchildren Hadley Sommer, Grayson Sommer, and Lilly Benton.
Preceding Nancy in death are her parents, Dr. W.J. and Dorothy Swinney; and one brother, Steve Swinney.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude (501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis TN 38105) or to Project Hope Humane society (1698 W 10th St, Metropolis, IL 62960).
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
