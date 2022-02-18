After several months of being homebound, Nancy Daniels McKenzie passed away at Mercy Health Hospice on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Jennifer McKenzie Mixer and her husband, Burton of Nashville; stepgrandchildren, Chelsey (Zackwell) Huff, Samuel Mixer and Caroline Mixer; and a stepgranddaughter, Nora June Huff. She is also survived by many dear friends, former colleagues, and her neighbor, Andrew Halford.
On March 8, 1943, Nancy was born in Paducah to her parents, Samuel Glenn and Reba Christine Daniels. When Nancy was three, her father passed away from tuberculosis, and she and her mother began their life’s journey together with her mother working at the famous Boswell Restaurant in the Palmer House Hotel and later at the Park Avenue site. Her mother passed away in 1979. In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her stepdaughter, Dawn McKenzie Davis.
Nancy was graduated from Paducah Tilghman High School and received a Bachelor of Science and Master’s Degree in Education from Murray State University. She went on to a teaching career of years in the Paducah City School System (1965-2012), at Jackson and Morgan Elementary Schools and retiring from Clark Elementary School in 2012. She was active in the Paducah Teachers Association.
For many years, Nancy was an active member of Broadway United Methodist Church where she sang second soprano in the Chancel Choir. One of her joys at Broadway was an Art Show of some of her incredibly beautiful paintings in 2019.
As a student of Clyde Lawter, acclaimed Paducah artist, Nancy perfected her incredible talent as an artist. She became famous for her Santas, red geraniums, and portraits of her daughter. On Saturday for years, Nancy painted with three of her longtime friends.
Nancy loved to travel with friends, to France and Italy and with students to Costa Rica. She also was an avid bridge player and game player with eight dear friends. Nancy was famous for her fried chicken, her buttermilk pie, and Jennifer’s strawberry cake. She loved hosting bridge and the 3rd Thursday Evening Book Club of which she was a long-time member. She was also member of the El Arbol Garden Club and active in the retired Clark Teachers group.
The memorial service will be at Milner and Orr Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, with the Rev. Joe Beal officiating. Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
