MORGANTON, N.C. — Nancy Colson White passed away on April 20, 2023, at the age of 84. Born on May 10, 1938, in Paducah, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Ruth Marshall Colson.
Nancy, better known as “Nana” to her beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, was a selfless, kind, and loving woman who truly lived to serve and care for others. She deeply loved her family and was deeply loved in return.
Nancy met the love of her life, Dempsey, at Priester Lake in Paducah, Kentucky. He was soon deployed to Japan and they wed upon his return. Their life together brought them to Florida where they owned a golf and tennis store. This led Nancy to a career in retail where she worked for Gap Inc. as a district manager for many years before settling in North Carolina to be closer to family.
Nancy was beautiful on the inside and out. One of her proudest moments was being the stand-in for Debbie Reynolds in “How the West Was Won” while filming in Paducah in 1962. She was always dressed to the nines, no matter the engagement. Nancy had a grateful heart and was always a joy to be around. She enjoyed gardening, baking, and being with her family. Nancy was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She will be remembered for her love of Christmas decor, specifically nutcrackers, her famous pecan and cherry pies, “tickle bugs”, and a smile that could light up an entire room.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Becky White Strauss; grandchildren Buddy White, Daniel Strauss (Christa), and Karen Storie (Cody), four great-grandchildren, sisters, Carolyn Shelbourne (Lynne) and Debbie Williams (Doug) both of Paducah; sister-in-law, Beckie White Schroeder; and many beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to send a sincere and heartfelt thank you to Nancy’s dear friend and caretaker, Lorna, for her care and compassion.
Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Dempsey White Jr.; son, Jim White; and sister, Linda Tanous.
The family has planned a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Amorem Hospice in her honor.
Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.