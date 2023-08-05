Nancy Cheryl Crass, 77, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Cheryl loved sewing, playing bingo, cards and putting puzzles together.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Thunderstorms, some heavy during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High 88F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 72F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 5:02 am
Nancy Cheryl Crass, 77, of Paducah, passed away Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Salem Springlake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Cheryl loved sewing, playing bingo, cards and putting puzzles together.
She is survived by her three daughters, Angela Pearl Henson of Bardstown, Tina (Harold) Maddocks of Seabrook, Texas, Dawn (Charles) Southern of Tiline; brothers, Daryl Matthews of Lone Oak, John (Cathy) Brewer brother/cousin of Spring, Texas, Don Matthews of Kenai, Alaska; sister, Rebecca Langston of Kenai, Alaska; 10 grandchildren, Joe Keeling, Michael Keeling, Christina Keeling, Sylvia Groesbeck, Stephanie Maddocks, Allie Maddocks, Brenda Maddocks, Samantha Maddocks, Kayla Curnel, and Klay Southern; 10 great-grandchildren, Drake Keeling, Lilly Keeling, Sophie Keeling, Mia Keeling, James Goesbeck, Bryan Curnel, Brylee Curnel, Bryza Curnel, Brixlee Curnel and Kallie Southern.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, Pearl Sunderland Tracy and J.N. (Joseph Newton) Matthews; brother, Mike (TR) Tracy; grandson, Spencer Maddocks; and great-granddaughter, Brylin Marie Curnel.
Graveside services will be held at Groves Chapel Cemetery, for family only, on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. There will be no visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Breast Cancer Awareness, Baptist Health NICU, Mercy Hospice, or St. Jude.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyd Funeral Directors and Cremation Services in Salem.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.