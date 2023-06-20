Nancy Carroll Hammonds, 74, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.
Nancy was a graduate of Caldwell County High School. She formerly worked as the office manager at Owens Cleaners. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of West End Baptist Church.
Surviving are her two sons, Charles Morgan (Cynthia) Hammonds and Command Sergeant Major Stephen T. (Susanne) Hammonds; one sister, Joyce Thompson Williams; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles Linford Hammonds; and her parents, M. Allen and Jean Thompson.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Kenneth Brown and Allen Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Friends may visit the family from 10 a.m. to service hour on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made in her honor to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
