Nancy Carroll Hammonds, 74, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital.

Nancy was a graduate of Caldwell County High School. She formerly worked as the office manager at Owens Cleaners. She was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of West End Baptist Church.

Service information

Jun 23
Visitation
Friday, June 23, 2023
9:00AM-10:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 23
Funeral Service
Friday, June 23, 2023
10:00AM
Lindsey Funeral Home
226 North 4th Street
Paducah, KY 42001
Jun 23
Interment
Friday, June 23, 2023
12:00PM
