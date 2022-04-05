MAYFIELD — Nancy Ann Nixon Woods, 86, of Mayfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, April 2, 2022. Following a lengthy illness, she passed away in her home surrounded by her family.
Nancy was born in Normal, Illinois, on Aug. 15, 1935, to John Stewart Nixon and Gladys Lillian Robert Nixon.
As a young adult, Nancy attended business college and held various secretarial positions. As a wife and mother, Nancy was a homemaker and later a secretary to a local CPA firm and Ingersol Rand.
Nancy worshiped with believers gathered to the name of the Lord Jesus in Mayfield. Her life was characterized by hospitality, encouragement, faithfulness, spunkiness, and a desire to share her love for her Lord to all with whom she came in contact.
Nancy was well known for her quick wit, her ready smile, and her love of water aerobics and walking. She could often be found working on a project in her craft room or outside working in the yard.
Nancy is survived by her son, Bob (Jinny) Woods of Mayfield and her two daughters, Rebecca Woods of Mayfield and Elizabeth Woods of Dawson Springs. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, Chris Woods of Fenton Missouri; Matthew (Alisha) Woods of Benton; Lydia Woods of Mayfield; Jonathan Woods of Mayfield; Leah (Caleb) Ainley of Binghampton, New Yorik; Annaleise (Phillip) Colley of Montgomery, Alabama; Juliana (Jordan) Hunt of Mayfield; Micah (Franciska) Huff of Thomaston, Georgia; Judah Huff of Mountain Center, Californa; Elisabeth (Nathaniel) Alexander of Mayfield. She is survived by five great-grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Paul Woods; and one son, Michael Stewart Woods.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Bardwell. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 6 — 8 p.m. Friday, April 8 and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9 at Milner and Orr Funeral Home in Bardwell. Jim Cherry, Philip Jennings, and Dennis Pierceall will be officiating. Dan Buchanan will conclude with a graveside service.
Pallbearers will be Nathaniel Alexander, Phillip Colley, Caleb Ainley, Jordan Hunt, Micah Huff, Judah Huff, Chris Woods, Matthew Woods, Jonathan Woods.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bible Truth Publishers, P.O. Box 649, Addison, IL 60101.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Bible Truth Publishers, P.O. Box 649, Addison, IL 60101.
