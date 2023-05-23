CALVERT CITY — Nancy A. Rodgers, 60, of Calvert City, met her heavenly reward on Monday morning, May 15, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehab in Paducah. Nancy was an avid NFL fan as well as UK basketball and St. Louis baseball watcher on a regular basis. She loved spending time with her nieces and watching them play sports as well. Nancy was also a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church of Calvert City, and occasionally attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Church of Grand Rivers.
Nancy is survived by her father, Bill Rodgers of Calvert City; one sister, Sheree (Bill) Halicks of Paducah; one brother, Pat Rodgers of Paducah; three nieces, Rachel Halicks, Katherine Halicks, and Lauren (Shane) Waldrop; and one great niece, Railey Waldrop.
