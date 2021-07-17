KEVIL — Nadine M. Johnson, 103, died July 15, 2021, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah.
She was born to her parents, Etheridge and Nettie Mae Miller on March 6, 1918. She graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1936. Nadine retired from Standard Oil in California after many years of service and moved to Kevil. She was an avid reader.
Nadine is survived by two nephews, Cliff Shehorn, and Bob Miller; three nieces, Becky Dickerson, Beverly Lanier and Elizabeth Michailoffe; and an amazing caregiver and friend, Mary Robinson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Johnson; three brothers; three sisters; and her parents.
Graveside Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 19, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morowfuneralchapel.com.
