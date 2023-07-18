Nadine Edelman Toney, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, and Benton, passed peacefully from this world to meet her heavenly Father on July 14, 2023, after a brief illness. She was a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Nadine was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Clarence and Nellie Edelman on April 18, 1938. She was the former owner/operator of Fitness Finesse and loved getting to know and interact with her wonderful neighbors in Benton. She was actively involved in the Girl Scouts of America, leading brownie and junior troops, coordinating years of cookie sales, working with the Bear Creek Girl Scout Summer Camp, and helping shape girls to become strong young women. She was a long-term preschool worker and loved providing private child care to several children in her home, including her special friend Kip Mathis.

Service information

Jul 19
Funeral Ceremony
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
Jul 18
Visitation
Tuesday, July 18, 2023
5:00PM-7:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Lone Oak
3745 Old US Hwy 45
Paducah, KY 42003
