Nadine Edelman Toney, 85, of Paducah, formerly of Charleston, West Virginia, and Benton, passed peacefully from this world to meet her heavenly Father on July 14, 2023, after a brief illness. She was a beloved mother, daughter, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Nadine was born in Charleston, West Virginia, to the late Clarence and Nellie Edelman on April 18, 1938. She was the former owner/operator of Fitness Finesse and loved getting to know and interact with her wonderful neighbors in Benton. She was actively involved in the Girl Scouts of America, leading brownie and junior troops, coordinating years of cookie sales, working with the Bear Creek Girl Scout Summer Camp, and helping shape girls to become strong young women. She was a long-term preschool worker and loved providing private child care to several children in her home, including her special friend Kip Mathis.
Her faith was important to her throughout her life. She was raised attending The Salvation Army and played the cornet in The Salvation Army Band. She met the love of her life, Lewis, in Charleston and they became members of Spring Hill Baptist Church there. They moved to Benton in 1972 and became members of Lakeland Baptist Temple and later Lone Oak First Baptist Church after downsizing to Lone Oak. She was always active in children’s ministries, including leading Children’s Church and directing Vacation Bible School for years.
She loved her family and friends, especially spending time with her grandchildren. She and Lewis were married for 62 years and were true partners in marriage and life. They delighted in spending time together, including traveling, visiting historic sites, and attending their grandchildren’s ball games and activities.
She was preceded in death by Lewis, her parents, and four brothers, Conrad Edelman, Donald Edelman, James Edelman and Roy G. Edelman.
She is survived by her children, Ken Toney (Wanda) of Jacksonville, Illinois, Dale Toney of Lexington, Steve Toney (Joyce) of Alpharetta, Georgia, and Janice Schofield (Bart) of Paducah; five grandchildren, Jason Toney, Erin Martinez (Adam), Ethan Toney (Katie), Drew Schofield and Ben Schofield; and five great-grandchildren, Mason Martinez, Cali Martinez, Kiya Martinez, Meadow Martinez and Theodore Toney.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with Rev. Bob Martin officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at the Lone Oak Chapel Milner & Orr Funeral Home. Burial will take place at the Campfield Memorial Baptist Church Cemetery in Ellenboro, North Carolina, on Saturday, July 22, 2023.
Donations can be made in memory of Nadine to The Salvation Army, 2990 Trimble St., Paducah, KY 42001.
Arrangements made by the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home.
