Nacita Long Allcock, 32, of Paducah, passed away Friday June 12, 2020, at her home. She was a member of Park Avenue Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband, Rick Allcock of Paducah; mother, Pollyanna (Bart) Leonardis Gustafson of Leesburg, Florida; four children, Joshua, Jayson, Megen and Michael “Quincy” Tapp; two sisters, Jade Baker Long of Bellleview, Florida, And Katie Long of Rockford, Illinois; maternal grandmother, Marjorie Leonardis of Rockford, Illinois; three nieces, Izabella, Violet, Raina, Dana, Sprafford; three nephews, Kenny Jr, Danna, and Kaiden Spafford.
Preceded in death by her father, David Robert Long; paternal grandparents, Conrad and Betty Long; maternal grandfather, David Charles Lynn and adoptive grandfather, Bill Leonardis.
Visitation will be Thursday June 18, 2020, from 10 a.m. to noon at Park Avenue Baptist Church. Funeral services to follow at noon. The Rev. Dale Harrell is officiating. Interment to follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
