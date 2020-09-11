CAIRO, Ill. — Naamathite Don Smith, 49, of Cairo, formerly of Brookport, died on August 20, 2020, at his home.
He is survived by nine siblings, Damon, Harold D., Ezell, Jake, Frances, Naomi, Betty, Jacqueline and Irma; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Haarold Smith and Delores Hodges Smith.
A graveside memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, 2020, at the Masonic Cemetery in Metropolis, with Pastor Michael Wade officiating.
Arrangements were entrusted to Massie Funeral Home in Mounds.
