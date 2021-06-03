BARDWELL — Myrtle Ida Biby Slack, 94, of Bardwell, died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at her home.
She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo William Slack; two sisters; and one brother. Her parents were Robert and Blache Knuff Biby.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Burkley Cemetery with the Rev. Shane Davenport officiating.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Arlington.
Memorial donations may be made to Burkley Cemetery, c/o Carolyn Sullivan, 121 CR 1050, Cunningham, KY 42035.
You may share a “Hug From Home”, leave a message of sympathy or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.