LA CENTER — Myrna Harris, 74, died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Baptist Health in Paducah.
She retired from BF Goodrich after 25 years of service. She was a member of Rose Bower Baptist Church. Myrna was an accomplished bowler, a motorcycle enthusiast and loved to crochet. She was an avid reader, loved to do puzzles and loved to sing Patsy Cline.
Myrna is survived by one son, Brian Hodge and his wife Michele of Marion; one daughter, Kelly Lane and her husband Charlie of La Center; two sisters; Marsha Hartley of Moline, Illinois, and Margo Hobbs of Moline, Illinois; four grandchildren; Logan Hodge, Cassidy Hodge, Jacob Crone and Jesse Lynn; and two great-grandchildren, Mia Taylor and Caleb Taylor.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace and Betty Hobbs.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of La Center with Brian Hodge officiating.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.