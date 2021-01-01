MAYFIELD — Myra D. Ray, 92, of Mayfield passed away quietly at 9:05 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
Myra was born Myra Dell Edwards to Orville and Eunice Riley Edwards in Penny.
Myra worked at Woolworths in Murray, where she made lifelong friends and met the love of her life, Garcia Neal Ray, whom she married on October 1, 1950. They began their lives and she would make many homes here and abroad throughout Garcia’s military career. They returned home to Mayfield, upon his retirement from the military in 1967.
She served Garcia as a loving wife, homemaker, mother of two, and bookkeeper at Ray’s Chevron. They attended High Point Baptist Church for 45 years where she served as secretary of her Sunday School class. She also enjoyed a lifelong career in Avon Sales as a president’s club member.
Myra is survived by a sister, Jo Nell (Vester) Crouse; her daughter, Vicki Ray (Casey) Puckett; a daughter-in-law, Elyce (Robert) Ray; four grandchildren, Erica (Josh) Cozart. Corey (Sarah) Ray, Kerry Ray, and Morgan (Madison) Puckett. As well as, three great-grandchildren, Malachi Byrd, Moses Byrd, and Jorian Cozart.
Myra was preceded in death by her husband, Garcia Neal Ray; her parents, Orville and Eunice Riley Edwards; one sister, Fairra (Buel) McCallon; one brother, Brice (Inez) Edwards; and her sons, Edward Neal (infant) and Robert Earl Ray; among many other loved ones.
Funeral services for Mrs. Myra D. Ray will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Byrn Funeral Home in Mayfield. Teresa Rochetti-Cantrell will officiate. Interment will follow at Highland Park Cemetery.
Pall Bearers will be Barry Rice, Larry Taylor, Keith Todd, Malachi Byrd, Moses Byrd, and Morgan Puckett. Honorary Pall Bearers will be Corey Ray, Kerry Ray, and Tony Crouse.
Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
