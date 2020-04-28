It is with great sadness that of the family of Murell Eugene Reeves, 90, of Paducah went home to be with the Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Reeves was born on March 19, 1930. He grew up in Marshall County and graduated from Sharpe High School in 1947. He then went on to serve in the United States Navy. Following his Navy days, he began working for Illinois Central Railroad and Amtrak as a conductor for 45 years. He was the mayor of Richton Park for several years before retiring to Paducah. Over the last 40 hears he has enjoyed playing golf each day.
Surviving is his wife, Dorothy Reeves; three children, Toni Roberts, Russell Reeves, and Darrell Reeves; seven grandchildren, Sean, Dustin, Brittney, Shawn, Hunter, Brittany, and Alex; 10 great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Bella.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Chaney Reeves.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, the funeral services for Murell will be private. He will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.lindseyfuneral.com.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.