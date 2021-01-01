Morris Wayne Tucker, 77, of Paducah, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Paducah on October 12, 1943, to Robert Tucker and Freda Wildharbor Tucker.
To all who knew him, Morris Wayne was the epitome of a “car guy”. He was a member of the Model A Club and the Southern Illinois Car Club. Morris Wayne’s passion was restoring old cars from the ground up, even keeping several for himself to enjoy. His garage and workshops were decorated with antique automobile memorabilia that he enjoyed collecting. Morris Wayne was an avid NASCAR fan, and believed that cars were meant to be driven.
He is survived by his wife, Harolyn Phelps Tucker of Paducah; one daughter, Bethany Tucker of Salt Lake City, Utah; and one sister, Betty Lou Griggs of Paducah.
Morris Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Freda Tucker; two sisters, Cindy Fraiser and Lois Huey Murt; and one brother, Robert Tucker.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made in memory of Morris Wayne Tucker to The Paducah Cooperative Ministry, 402 Legion Drive, Paducah, KY 42003
A graveside service will be held for Mr. Morris Wayne Tucker at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. A funeral procession will depart from Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah at 12:45 p.m. for any family and friends wishing to follow.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug. You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.